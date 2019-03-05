FilmRise Brings ‘Modern Hero’ To Ovation

FilmRise announced the plans to air Modern Hero: The Television Series on Ovation for Women’s History Month.

Coming from FilmRise and Ready Set Productions, Modern Hero features the stories of inspiring women who work as educators, businesswomen, and non-profit leaders, among other professional fields. The series was co-created by Cindy Connors and Julia Fisher Farbman, who also served as host. Modern Hero has been honored with the Cynopsis’s Best Documentary Series and five Telly Awards.

Modern Hero begins airing tomorrow, March 6, 2019.