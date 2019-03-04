Series Mania Announces Lille Transatlantic Dialogues Speakers

Series Mania revealed the key speakers for the second annual edition of the Lille Transatlantic Dialogues, part of Series Mania Forum.

The one-day event, which will take place on March 27, 2019, gathers major decision-makers from the European Union and the United States. This year, the group of speakers and participants includes Netflix’s Ted Sarandos, M6 Group’s Nicolas de Tavernost, MPAA’s Charles Rivkin, Endeavor Content’s Lorenzo De Maio, Amazon Studios’ Georgia Brown, TF1 Group’s Gilles Pélisson, France Télévisions’ Delphine Ernotte-Cunci, and France’s Minister of Culture, Franck Riester.

Laurence Herszberg, founder and general director of Series Mania, commented, “We are honored to be welcoming our distinguished list of speakers for this year’s event further consolidating the status of Lille Transatlantic Dialogues as a key summit for U.S.-Europe relationships in the series industry. Lille Transatlantic Dialogues has become the strategic meeting place for political decision-makers and A-list executives whose goal is to shape the landscape and strengthen the collaboration between the U.S. and Europe in this ever-changing global marketplace.”