Kew Media Delivers ‘Leaving Neverland’ To Global Broadcasters

Kew Media Distribution announced unprecedented interest from global broadcasters for the acquisition of Leaving Neverland.

Kew Media secured a host of individual and pan-regional deals for the documentary. The Channel 4 and HBO co-production shares the experiences of James Safechuck and Wade Robson, who were both befriend by Michael Jackson.

With over 130 countries set to air Leaving Neverland, the list of networks acquiring the documentary includes Germany’s ProSiebenSAT.1 Group, Australia’s Network 10, HBO Latin America, DR Denmark, the Netherlands’ VPRO, Sweden’s SVT, and Russia’s Channel One, among many others.