Jonas Brothers Take Over ‘The Late Late Show’

The Jonas Brothers will be joining The Late Late Show with James Corden for a week-long takeover next week on CBS.

The brothers will share the full story behind their reunion and will partake in sketches and The Late Late Show segments, including a “Carpool Karaoke” of their new single, “Sucker.” The Jonas Brothers have sold over 17 million records and have been recognized with several awards, such as the Breakthrough Award at the American Music Awards.

Executive produced by Ben Winston and Rob Crabbe, The Late Late Show features interviews with celebrity guests, games, and musical performances.