ABC Commercial Inks Kids’ Content Deal With TVO

ABC Commercial secured a deal with Canada’s TVO to bring three of its children’s series to the Ontario-based digital learning organization.

Create, What’s For Dinner, and Pet Superstars will join the TVOkids programming roster and will be available for streaming.

Jessica Ellis, head of Content Sales & Distribution at ABC Commercial, commented, “ABC Commercial is excited to be working with the TVOkids team to bring these fun and imaginative children’s series to families in Ontario. ABC ME has had such great success with these programs locally in Australia and we’re certain they’ll be just as eagerly received in Canada.”