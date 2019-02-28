Series Mania Features International Premiere Of ‘The Twilight Zone’

Series Mania will host the international premiere screening of The Twilight Zone with actor Adam Scott.

Scheduled for March 30, 2019, the international premiere will showcase two exclusive episodes, as well as a master class with Adam Scott. Produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Monkeypaw Productions and Genre Films, the reimagined The Twilight Zone will have its U.S. premiere on April 1 on CBS All Access.

CBS Studios International handles international distribution.