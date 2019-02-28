Royal TV Society Names TV Journalism Award Winners

The Royal Television Society (RTS) announced the recipients for its 2019 Television Journalism Awards.

Hosted by British newsreader and presenter Mary Nightingale, the awards ceremony took place last night at the London Hilton to commemorate talent across 20 categories. Channel 4 raked in eight wins across news and current affairs categories, receiving recognition for its daily news programming and Dispatches – Myanmar’s Killing Fields, produced by Evan Williams Production and Mongoose Productions. Meanwhile the BBC followed with five wins, including Specialist Journalist of the Year and Network Presenter of the Year.

Robin Elias (pictured), who is retiring this year after 38 years at ITN, was presented with the Outstanding Achievement Award.