MIPTV Revealed 16 Selected Projects For Drama Forum

MIPTV, in partnership with CANNESERIES, announced the 16 projects to be showcased in the second edition of In Development, the Cannes Drama Creative Forum.

In Development offers the opportunity for early-stage drama projects to connect on an international level to commissioning editors, co-producers, financiers, and distributors. The In Development official selection consists of 12 projects for the Drama Producers’ Pitch and four projects for the Drama Writers’ Pitch.

The Drama Producers’ Pitch will feature 10 Bullets (Greece / Serbia), A Good Year (Belgium), Black-Out (France / Morocco), Crashers (Germany), For the Sake of the Child (Israel), Ice Valley (Norway), Perfect Monsters (Mexico), Radical Eye (U.K. / Mexico), Second Life (Spain), The Mandela Effect (South Africa), Transport (Finland), and Twenty-Four Land (Portugal).

The Drama Writers’ Pitch will highlight Black Times (France / Germany), Hello Dolly (U.K.), Kinks (U.S.A.), and The Tribe (Poland).