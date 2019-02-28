IWC To Produce Two Unscripted Series For Sky Arts

IWC, a Banijay Group company, will produce two new unscripted series for Sky Arts.

Boswell & Johnson’s Scottish Road Trip follows comedian Frank Skinner and novelist Denise Mina as they recreate the Grand Tour of Scotland, which was first undertaken by the English writer Samuel Johnson and the Scottish biographer James Boswell. In Van Gogh: An Exclusive View – from Tate Britain, curator and broadcaster Kate Bryan presents an all-access pass through the upcoming Van Gogh exhibition at the Tate.

Banijay Rights will handle international distribution for both unscripted series.