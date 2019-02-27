Up The Ladder: Paramount Pictures

Paramount Pictures is expanding Dan Cohen’s role in the company.

Cohen, who presently holds the position of president of Worldwide Television Licensing, has assumed the role of president of Worldwide Home Entertainment & Television Distribution. Prior to joining Paramount in 2017, Cohen served 20 years at Disney/ABC, where he served executive vice president of Pay Television & Digital for Home Entertainment & Television Distribution for The Walt Disney Studios.

Cohen will report to Paramounts COO Andrew Gumpert.