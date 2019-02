Hot Docs To Host 10 Official Delegations

The North American Hot Docs Festival will be hosting 10 international delegations as well as three regional delegations at this year’s edition, which will be held from April 25-May 5, 2019, in Toronto.

The international delegate committees will represent the U.S., Bermuda, Chile, Europe, the Nordic region, Scotland, Germany, Italy, and the filmmaking collective Brown Girls Doc Mafia. The regional delegations include Atlantic Canada, Quebec, and the Yukon.