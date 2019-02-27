E!’s Larry Namer Honored At Hollywood China Night Gala

The American-Chinese CEO Society organized its annual Hollywood China Night Gala and Award Ceremony.

E! founder Larry Namer was awarded the Silver Rose Lifetime Achievement Award by fashion designer Sue Wong and Threshold Entertainment chairman and CEO Larry Kasanoff. Namer is also a founding partner of Metan Global Entertainment Group in China and an executive producer on the forthcoming film Empress.

Namer remarked, “I’m humbled to be honored for my contribution in creating bridges between China and the West. With films like Crazy Rich Asians now resonating with global audiences, and our soon to be produced Empress feature film, my goal is to promote multicultural tolerance and celebration of our common humanity during these difficult times.”