ZED Signs Distribution Deal With Saint Thomas

ZED signed a deal with Saint Thomas Productions (STP) to distribute the STP catalog. STP’s current library includes over 75 hours of science, wildlife, and factual programming, including Space Smash (pictured) and The Otter Island.

Chloé Persyn-Preljocaj, head of International Sales and Acquisitions at ZED, commented, “The outstanding quality of this catalog will allow our sales team to meet our clients’ growing demand for scientific and wildlife documentaries.”