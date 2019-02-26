NBCUniversal Secures Format Sales In Thailand

NBCUniversal International Formats inked deals with Thailand’s The One Enterprise for Just Desserts and World of Dance (pictured).

The One Enterprise will air a 11-part local version on its entertainment channel One31. The Top Chef spinoff series, Just Desserts, tests the top pastry chefs against one another. The One Enterprise recently renewed Top Chef for a third season, too.

NBCUniversal International Formats also signed a deal for the second season of World of Dance, the dance competition that launched with a local version in Thailand last summer on One31.