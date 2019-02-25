UKTV And Foxtel Pick Up ‘Inside the Mind of a Serial Killer’

FirstLook TV announced recent acquisitions of its true-crime series Inside the Mind of a Serial Killer.

UKTV picked up the crime show for its Really channel, and Foxtel acquired it in Australia. Netflix has also acquired the first season. Mixing real-life footage with dramatic re-enactment, the 10-part series explores the identities and personality types of some of the most infamous serial killers. Banijay Rights handles worldwide distribution for the series.

Will Hanrahan, founder and creative director of FirstLook TV, commented, “Inside the Mind of a Serial Killer found huge success on various platforms and channels during its first run and we are delighted the show is returning for a second season. We’ve found working with our friends at Banijay Rights really helpful on this project. They’ve secured sales which will enhance the series enormously.”