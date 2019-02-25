TV Azteca To Co-Produce ‘Resistiré’ With Viacom And Mega

TV Azteca is partnering with Viacom International Studios and Mega on the co-production Resistiré.

Inspired by MTV’s Stranded with a Million Dollars, the reality series will be hosted by Mexican TV personality Facundo and the Chilean actress Diana Bolocco. The survival series features 24 contestants from Latin America and Europe who are left stranded in the Andes with only half a million dollars.

Resistiré will be filmed entirely in Chile and will premiere pan-regionally in March via Mega, MTV Latinoamerica, and Azteca 7.