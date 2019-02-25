Series Mania Announces Projects For Industry Arm

Series Mania revealed the 16 selected projects to be showcased during the Co-Pro Pitching Sessions, part of Series Mania Forum, the industry side of the festival.

The official selection for the pitching sessions includes Capital Punishment, Extravagance, Faraya, Femen, Gymnasts, Influence, Low Season, Purple, Reset, Ride Out, The Attack, The Dreamers, The Fortress, The Kollective, and The Rise & Fall of the Somali Pirates. As part of Series Mania’s partnership with the Berlinale Drama Series Days, the co-production Big Bones will also be pitched. This year, the international jury for Series Mania Forum consists of CBSSI’s Meghan Lyvers as jury president, France Télévisions’ Nathalie Biancolli, SVT’s Anne Croneman, Banijay Rights’s Caroline Torrance, and Fremantle’s Christian Vesper. Series Mania Forum will take place from March 25-27, 2019.

Laurence Herszberg, founder and general director of Series Mania, remarked, “To date, more than a dozen previously pitched shows have been brought to the screen thanks to co­production deals or agreements finalized at Series Mania. This year the selection is very diverse, and I hope that it will inspire our participants and our elite team of jury members.”