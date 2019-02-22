SPI Int’l Inks Multi-Territory Deal With Kew Media

SPI International/FilmBox secured a content-licensing deal with Kew Media Distribution.

As part of the agreement, SPI International will deliver internationally acclaimed titles from Kew Media’s roster, such as Rules of Engagement, The Pirates of Somalia, and Foolproof, among others, across its channels in Latin America, Spain, France, Scandinavia, Eastern Europe, Russia, and many other territories.

Berk Uziyel, CEO of SPI International, remarked, “I am very excited to announce our multi-territory agreement which highlights our mutual respect and common business goals with Kew Media Distribution. These partnerships allow SPI to keep expanding its already impressive roster of movies, documentaries and TV shows that are broadcasted daily, all over the world.”