Up The Ladder: Lionsgate, Passage Pictures, Xilam Animation

Lionsgate appointed Nicky Wood to senior vice president and head of Europe, Middle East and Africa Television Sales for Lionsgate UK. Wood will lead Lionsgate UK’s international TV sales efforts across the EMEA territories. She most recently served as senior vice president of Sales for Russia, Central and Eastern Europe, and Sub Saharan Africa, International Television Distribution, at Warner Bros., where she worked for 15 years.

Passage Pictures hired Faye Tsakas as vice president of Development and Production. Prior to joining Passage Pictures, Tsakas served as director of Acquisitions at FilmRise. Based in Los Angeles, she will work alongside CEO Uri Singer to develop and produce new projects for film and television.

Xilam Animation brought on Safaa Benazzouz for the role of senior vice president, Media Sales Distribution, for Latin America, Middle East, Africa, and Southern Europe. Based in the company’s Paris office, Benazzouz will drive sales across Xilam’s portfolio of kids’ animation. She previously served as sales manager for Asia, Latin America, Spain, Middle East, Africa, and In-Flight sales at Superights.