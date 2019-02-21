Mondo TV Introduces ‘Robot Trains’ AR App

Mondo TV launched its innovative Robot Trains app for kids.

Using augmented reality technology, the app provides an interactive customer experience with two available games and live interactions with favorite characters. The app also allows users to scan product packaging after a purchase for an even wider selection of games. The app will become available in March, when it will be supported by a media campaign from Cartoonito in Italy, where the second season of Robot Trains is airing.

Silvia D’Archivio, head of Marketing Communication at Mondo TV Group, said, “We have been looking for a bridge between physical interaction and digital engagement. Now, thanks to a collaboration with Bitbuu, the company that has developed the Robot Trains AR app, Mondo TV is able to pioneer new possibilities for imaginative play, giving fans a personalized experience with their favorite characters.”