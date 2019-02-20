MIPTV Announces MIP Buyers Exchange

MIPTV is instituting a new service to connect buyers.

The MIP Buyers Exchange allows exhibitors to arrange pre-scheduled buyer meetings to work with their existing schedules for the upcoming international market.

Laurine Garaude, director of TV at Reed MIDEM, commented, “The MIP Buyers Exchange has been developed to complement exhibitors’ schedules with additional targeted one-on-one meetings. This accelerates the process of making new contacts from different countries and genres in a fast-changing industry.”

MIPTV will take place from April 8-11, 2019, in Cannes, France.