A&E To Debut ‘John and Yoko’ Doc In March

A&E Network will be airing John and Yoko: Above Us Only Sky on March 11, 2019.

Part of the network’s Biography franchise programming, the two-hour special retells the making of John Lennon’s Imagine album. Produced by Eagle Rock Films in association with A&E Network, John and Yoko: Above Us Only Sky features interviews with Yoko Ono, Julian Lennon, photographer David Bailey, and Lennon’s former personal assistant Dan Richter.

Michael Epstein directed the documentary, while executive producers include Geoff Kempin and Terry Shand.