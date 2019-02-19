Spain’s Globomedia Acquires ‘Dance Revolution’

Spanish production company Globomedia acquired the competition format Dance Revolution from Armoza Formats.

Originally produced by Québecor Content and Fair-Play for Canada’s TVA, the dance show features dancers who are recorded using state-of-the-art technology that captures each dancer’s precise movements for the judges and audience.

Javier Pons, Globomedia’s managing director, remarked, “This innovative technology is what makes this format one of the greatest television shows for the whole family.”