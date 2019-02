Series Mania Announces Attending Directors And Talent

Series Mania confirmed new talent participating in this year’s edition in Lille, France.

André and Marie Jacquemetton have previously been announced as the Guests of Honor for the UGC Writers Campus. Series Mania also revealed several other writers, directors, and producers to speak at the forum, including writer Camilla Ahlgren, director Edward Berger, writer Marine Francou, composer ROB, writer Kirstie Swain, and writer-producer Darío Madrona.