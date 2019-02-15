Prime Entertainment Closes Deal With Planète+ Canda

Prime Entertainment Group inked a package deal with Planète+ Canada.

The Canadian television station acquired a package for 13 historical documentaries to premiere on the channel in the spring. The deal includes The Forgotten Genocide: Europe’s Gypsies in World War II (pictured), Maghreb 39-45, and The Central: A History of Anti-Communism, among others.

David Freydt, managing director of Prime Entertainment Group, remarked, “We are truly proud to have signed this new deal with the PLANET+ in Canada. We have been working with them for the last 4 years and they are great. It is a true satisfaction to be increasing our presence in the Canadian territory, especially with our History shows we work with the best producer of this genre in France, and we are glad to see that they are having a great success among or clients who keep on coming for more to satisfy their increasing demand of high-quality documentaries.”