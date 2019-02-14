Up The Ladder: SPI International/FilmBox, K7 Media

SPI International/FilmBox hired Martin Cappelletti (pictured) for the role of On-Air Promotion and Channel Branding senior consultant. He most recently served as chief creative officer for AquiMedia Japan. Cappelletti also founded Halia Entertainment.

Berk Uziyel, SPI International CEO, said, “We are delighted to welcome Martin to SPI’s new On-Air Promotion and Channel Branding project. Martin’s extensive media and entertainment industry expertise will play a key role in strengthening SPI’s corporate growth plan and leadership role in our industry.”

K7 Media appointed Girts Licis as head of Strategy.

Licis will be responsible for strategic business analysis on the company’s roster of international clients. He most recently served as head of CEE Content Development and Formats at Modern Times Group. From 2007 to 2008, he worked on the Latvian adaptation of Who Wants to be a Millionaire?