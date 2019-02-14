NENT Group Announces International Drama ‘Commando’

Nordic Entertainment Group teamed up with director Per-Olav Sørensen (pictured) to develop the international drama series Commando.

Based on actual events in Norway, Libya, and the U.K., the drama series tells differing stories from four women: an F-16 pilot, a journalist, a prime minister, and a potential terrorist. Trond Hândlykken Kvernstrøm for The Oslo Company and Anders Tangen for Viafilm are producing the series.

Commando will broadcast across the Nordic region on NENT Group’s Viaplay.