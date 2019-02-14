BBC Studios Acquires Int’l Rights To RTÉ’s ‘My Big Day’

BBC Studios acquired the international rights to My Big Day: Home or Away from RTÉ Programme Sales.

Produced by Coco TV, the pilot of My Big Day: Home or Away aired on RTÉ2. It was then commissioned for a four-part series, which will debut in fall 2019. My Big Day: Home or Away features one couple and two wedding planners who compete to offer the best wedding. BBC Studios picked up the global rights to both the format and the finished series.

Sean Mac Giolla Phadraig, group head of Factual at RTÉ, commented, “This format is one of those rare finds where the transition from pilot to series is a very easy decision to make. Audience responses were extremely positive making it a sure fire winner in our home territory and now BBC Studios’ commitment to a global roll out is clear testament to its universal appeal. We look forward to proudly seeing this show on screens around the globe.”