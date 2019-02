Up The Ladder: Kanal D International

Kanal D International, the global distribution arm of Turkey’s Kanal D, announced a new appointment to its team.

Burcu Anis has been brought on for the role of marketing and operation executive. Kerim Emrah Turna, Kanal D International’s executive director, commented, “I believe that she will be very beneficial for our us with her 25 years of know-how in global marketing and the communication industry.”