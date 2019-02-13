Global Agency Delivers ‘Evermore’ To CIS Territories

Global Agency closed deals for its drama series Evermore in the Ukraine and Uzbekistan.

Produced by O3 Productions, Evermore tells a breathtaking story of romance between two unexpected lovers. The series is currently on its third season on Star TV in Turkey.

Izzet Pinto, founder and CEO of Global Agency, said, “It is very important for us to see that the demand for Turkish drama increases still, especially from CEE and CIS countries.”

Evermore has been previously picked up in Kazakhstan, Croatia, Slovenia, Serbia, and Iraq, among other territories.