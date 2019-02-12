MGM Extends Shaggy Entertainment Overall Deal

MGM Television will be continuing its overall deal with Sean Kelly and Steve Hughes of Shaggy Entertainment.

MGM agreed to extend it up through 2020. The original overall deal was signed in 2017. Since then, Kelly and Hughes have developed and executive produced TKO: Total Knock Out for CBS. They have also initiated projects with EPIX and Discovery.

Mark Burnett, chairman of MGM’s Worldwide Television Group, stated, “Sean and Steve are two incredible, creative and hard working executives with a keen eye for what works in today’s market place and we look forward to a long future together.”

Barry Poznick, president of Unscripted Television at MGM, added, “We have built a tremendous working relationship in the short time we have worked together and we look forward to bigger things to come.”