Mediaset Strengthens Strategic Partnership With MGE

Mediaset Distribution strengthened its strategic alliance with MGE, the distribution arm of Chile’s Mega.

Mediaset and MGE announced the distribution partnership in June 2018. As part of the agreement, Mediaset would distribute MGE’s titles across Europe while MGE would do the same for Mediaset’s roster in Latin America.

MGE’s Esperanza Garay recently announced, “Addressing the current market with permanent innovation and changing the models to break with old schemes is the way to face the market in a competitive way. We would like to be the catalyst for ideas, but we also would like to change the distribution model offering licenses as usual, co-production, co-writing and works by assignment. We want to create the content of the future!”