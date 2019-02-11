Hulu Orders ‘Reprisal’ And ‘The Great’

Hulu announced new series orders for Reprisal and The Great.

Reprisal is a revenge story following a femme fatale who is after vengeance against a gang of gear heads. The Great tells the rise of Catherine the Great, starring Elle Fanning. Reprisal will debut this year, while The Great will be aired in 2020.

Hulu has also entered a partnership with Marvel Television for four new adult animation series: Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K, Marvel’s Hit-Monkey, Marvel’s Tigra & Dazzler Show, and Marvel’s Howard The Duck.