HBO Europe Greenlights ’30 Coins’

HBO Europe has given the greenlight to 30 Coins (30 modenas), the Spanish horror series directed by Álex de la Iglesia.

Produced by Pokeepsie Films, 30 Coins tells the tragedy of Father Vergara, an ex-convict, boxer, and exorcist, who is expelled by the church to a distant town that soon experiences paranormal events. The HBO Europe original production will begin filming this year in Spain.

Antony Root, EVP of Programming and Production at HBO Europe, commented, “Álex creates worlds that are immediately immersive, full of idiosyncratic characters, darkness, humor and fun. We’re incredibly excited and proud to have him join the HBO Europe family – and to add such a brilliant and uniquely-imagined genre series to our growing and varied originals slate.”