AMCNI Central and Northern Europe Renews Deals In Slovakia

AMC Networks International – Central and Northern Europe (AMCNI CNE) inked a multi-year renewal for its distribution agreement with Deutsche Telekom subsidiaries in Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

The renewal continues the carriage of AMCNI CNE’s full portfolio of networks to Slovak Telekom’s Magio and Digi Slovakia and T-Mobile TV Czech Republic. AMCNI CNE’s network portfolio includes Sport 1, Sport 2, AMC, Megamax, Spektrum Home, CBS Reality, The Outdoor Channel, and Extreme Sports Channel, among others.

Balázs Hajós, VP of Affiliate Sales of AMCNI CNE, remarked, “As AMCNI continues to experience strong growth momentum across the globe, we’re pleased to continue to provide Deutsche Telekom Group and their customers in the Czech Republic and Slovakia with our high-quality programming and popular brands that engage, entertain and build passionate fan communities.”