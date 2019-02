Netflix To Develop ‘Last Sons of America’

Netflix is partnering with Matt Reeves’ production banner, 6th & Idaho, to adapt the graphic novel Last Sons of America.

Directed by screenwriter Josh Mond, the film takes place in Colombia, where two brothers, Jackie and Julian, are working as adoption agents to send children to America. One mistake from the brothers sends them on a path to learn a dark mystery of the world.

6th & Idaho acquired the rights from Boom! Studios.