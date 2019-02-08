Lionsgate Will Be Releasing Two ‘Norm of the North’ Films

Lionsgate Entertainment will be releasing two new installments to the Norm of the North franchise.

Norm of the North: King Sized Adventures (pictured) will debut in late spring, while Norm of the North: Family Vacation will be released in the fall. Produced by Splash Entertainment with Dream Factory and Lionsgate, the animated productions continue to follow the charming polar bear from the original feature film, Norm of the North.

Deals are in place for both films in Asia, Eastern Europe, Scandinavia, and the Middle East.