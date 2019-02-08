Limonero Films Acquires ‘Almost Fashionable’

U.K-based distributor Limonero Films acquired the global distribution rights to Almost Fashionable: A Film About Travis.

Produced by Gezellig Studio in association with Final Cut USA, the documentary film follows Wyndham Wallace as he covers a Mexican tour of one of his least favorite music groups, Travis. Almost Fashionable features candid interviews with members of the band, fans, and other journalists.

The acquisition deal covers the global broadcast, digital, educational, and in-flight entertainment rights.