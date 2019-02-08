Cine Video y TV Acquires ‘100% Wolf’

Mexican distributor Cine Video y TV obtained the rights to 100% Wolf from Studio 100 Film.

Produced by Flying Bark Productions in association with Prime Focus and Siamese, the animated film follows Freddy Lupin, the heir to a family of werewolves, who is shocked when he experiences his first “transwolfation” on his 13th birthday. The deal covers the theatrical, home video, VoD, pay-TV, and free TV rights. The film will be ready in October 2019.

David Chelminsky of Cine Video y TV said, “We are very excited to handle 100% Wolf, which is a title that makes sense in this changing environment and are sure will bring families to the cinemas in Latin America and leave them with a smile.”