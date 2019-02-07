Zephyr Animation To Co-Produce ‘Gone Gills’

APC Kids, the kids’ entertainment division of About Premium Content (APC), announced its new co-production, Gone Gills, through its studio Zephyr Animation, which launched September 2018.

Co-produced along with Canadian Yellow Animation, the comedy-adventure series follows three prehistoric creatures who find themselves trapped in the present day.

David Sauerwein, Zephyr Animation’s chief creative officer, commented, “Gone Gills is a great new addition to our growing slate at Zephyr. It’s an exciting and hilarious series, and we are proud and happy to be working with Ferly to bring this world and the unique loveable characters to life for children and families globally.”

Ferly will handle global CP and gaming rights, and APC Kids will hold the global audio-visual distribution rights.