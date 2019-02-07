Studio 100 Animation To Co-Produce ‘Galactic Agency’

Studio 100 Animation will be partnering with Singapore-based Cosmos-Maya to co-produce its new 2D animation series, Galactic Agency.

Created by Julie Chabrol, the animated series follows the adventures of a team of repair specialists as they take on stellar missions aboard their hypersensitive spaceship, the Toaster. Gulli France has signed on to broadcast the series.

Katell France, managing director of Studio 100 Animation, remarked, “We are really thrilled to join powerful forces with Cosmos-Maya through this collaboration on our new original series, Galactic Agency. We’re confident that children will love this all-new adventure comedy with the Galactic Agency team and embark on their hilarious journeys through a crazy and inventive world.”