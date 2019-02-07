Gusto’s ‘Bonacini’s Italy’ Wins Best International Taste Award

Gusto Worldwide Media‘s Bonacini’s Italy won a Taste Award for Best International Program.

Gusto Worldwide Media’s food programming boasts five titles that are shortlisted for the 10th annual Taste Awards. So far, Gusto has won two Taste Awards, as its series Fresh Market Dinners also received Best Series Pilot. The rest of the winners will be announced on March 18, 2019, at the Taste Awards in Beverly Hills, California.

The nominated titles are Flour Power, Spencer’s BIG 30, Watts On The Grill, Bonacini’s Italy, and Fresh Market Dinners.