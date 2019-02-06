WildBrain Expands Digital Footprint

WildBrain announced the launch of four new channels on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku.

In addition to a WildBrain hub channel, the curated channels will be dedicated to preschool and kids’ action content, including series such as Teletubbies, Sonic, Inspector Gadget, and Degrassi. With this expanded reach, WildBrain increase its viewership to millions of viewers.

Jon Gisby, managing director at WildBrain, stated, “WildBrain has already achieved tremendous success on YouTube and we have now extended our reach across these additional AVoD platforms to grow our audiences in the U.S. and Canada even more.”