Up The Ladder: Sony Pictures Entertainment

Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) announced an expanded role for Hannah Minghella, president of TriStar Pictures, the female-centric driven arm of Sony Pictures.

In her expanded position, Minghella will assume oversight of TriStar Television. Minghella joined Sony in 2005 as director of Creative Affairs, and took on various roles including president of Production at Sony Pictures Animation in 2008, president of Production at Columbia Pictures in 2010, and her most recent role at TriStar Pictures since 2015.