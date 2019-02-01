The CW Renews ‘Charmed Reboot’ And ‘Legacies’

The CW Network renewed 10 of its primetime series for the 2019-2020 broadcast season.

Both Charmed and Legacies will be returning for second seasons, while there will be new seasons of Arrow, Black Lightning, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Dynasty, The Flash, Riverdale, Supergirl, and Supernatural.

Mark Pedowitz, president of The CW, said, “The early renewal of these signature CW series gives us a head start on laying out the 2019-2020 season, and this is just the beginning. These shows provide a strong foundation for our multi-platform programming strategy, and we look forward to building on this with even more returning and new shows as we approach the May upfront.”