Stingray Acquires Live-Concert Package From Prime Entertainment

Prime Entertainment Group inked a package deal with music broadcaster Stingray for over 40 hours of live concerts.

The deal includes hour-long live performances from artists such as Maroon 5, Radiohead, Ellie Goulding, Sonic Youth, and The Cure, among many others.

David Freydt, managing director of Prime Entertainment Group, stated, “We are truly glad to work with Stingray again this year. They have been great partners since 2014 for our music shows and this time, they’ve gone for a very nice package of live concerts on top of the 10 hours they acquired just last November. It’s a great satisfaction to see that our music catalog is having such a success with the best music TV channels.”