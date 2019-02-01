Madd Entertainment Licenses ‘Crash’ In LATAM

Madd Entertainment announced new license deals for the Turkish drama Crash with Latin American broadcasters.

Chile’s Mega TV, Argentina’s Telefe, and Peru’s Latina TV all picked up the series to air in 2019. In Crash, the lives of two old lovers and two complete strangers become intertwined after a fateful car crash.

Latina TV executive Milagros Tuccio commented, “As we are the home of Turkish drama in Peru, Crash will add big value to our channel and our Turkish drama portfolio.” Telefe’s Dario Turovelzky added, “Having very high production values, Crash is one of the best ever produced dramas of Turkey.”

Crash is exclusively distributed by Madd Entertainment.