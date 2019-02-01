GMA Network To Premiere ‘To The One I Love’

GMA Network will debut the romantic comedy To The One I Love, the network’s first primetime offering for the year, on February 4, 2019.

To The One I Love portrays the topsy-turvy politics of a tricycle drivers’ association. The young and independent Gelay takes over her father’s job, while Gelay’s childhood friend Emong falls in love with her. Drama takes place when their fathers compete to become president of the tricycle operators association.

In other GMA Network news, actress Carla Abellana renewed her exclusive contract with the network. She’s starred in several dramas, including Golden Heart, Losing Heaven, and My Husband’s Lover, among others.