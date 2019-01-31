Sabbatical To Represent ‘Si Solo Si’

Sabbatical Entertainment will be representing fiction series Si Solo Si.

Created by Sebastián Suárez, the series follows a group of people with disabilities who run a bakery workshop. When the group is evicted, they open a store that is met with success in the neighborhood. Si Solo Si began as a web series in 2012.

A spokesperson from Sabbatical Entertainment commented, “For Sabbatical Entertainment, it is very important to create, make, and distribute inspiring content productions that are part of the responsibility we all have to help build a better world.”