NENT Group Introduces ‘Face to Face’

Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT Group) announced its next original production, the Danish crime drama Face to Face.

Produced by Jonas Allen and Peter Bose from Miso Film, the eight-part series portrays a Danish police detective as he investigates the murder of his daughter. Face to Face is scheduled to air on Viaplay in late 2019.

Jakob Mejlhede Andersen, executive vice president and head of Content at NENT Group, stated, “Our originals have been hugely successful in Denmark and across the Nordic region, and now we’re assembling a Danish dream team to create Face to Face and ask just how intense a crime series can be. This is a minimalist drama of maximum suspense, where every glance and every word are full of meaning, and it shows our commitment to establishing Viaplay as the home of truly unique viewer experiences.”